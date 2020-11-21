1/1
Ruth E. Calvelage
1928 - 2020
DELPHOS — Ruth E. Calvelage, 92, of Delphos, passed away at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Vancrest of Delphos. She was born on February 12, 1928 to William and Agnes (Dickman) Schramm. On July 4, 1956, she was united in marriage to Frederick Calvelage he survives in Delphos.

Ruth is survived by her sons, Joel (Kate) Calvelage of Delphos, Michael Calvelage of Columbus, Randall (Kathy) Calvelage, of Elida, Steven (Dani) Calvelage of Huntsville, Alabama and James (Betsy) Calvelage, of Elida; a sister, Patricia (Oliver) Lugibihl of Bluffton; 9 grandchildren: Roxanne, Matthew, David, Jessica, Erin, Christopher, Michael, Haley, and Ally; 6+ great-grandchildren: Abby, Julian, Jack, Cooper, Beau, Lilly Kate and one on the way; and four step-great-grandchildren: Annika, Ava, Barrett, and Blakely.

Along with being a homemaker, Ruth worked for many years at Vancrest of Delphos as a dietician. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, and the CLC council #40. She volunteered at the Interfaith Thrift Shop. Ruth was very active in the DSJ Fall Festival, Bingo, and volunteered in the Mom's Room in Delphos St. John's grade school.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Delphos Interfaith Thrift Store.

To leave condolences please visit harterandschier.com



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
209 W 3Rd St
Delphos, OH 45833
(419) 692-8055
