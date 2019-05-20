LIMA — Ruth 'Charli' Edens passed away at home with her family on May 18, 2019. Born in Milaca, MN to Sam and Marion Anderson, Charlie was known for 'knowing no stranger '. She talked to anyone who crossed her path, had a knack for remembering people's names, was witty and always put a smile on people's faces, mostly by telling jokes.

Charli is preceded in death by her husband Gerry Hattery, siblings Lawrence Anderson, Oscar Anderson, and Iris Monroe. She is survived by her brother Jarvis Anderson, sons Mike, Dan (Amy), David (April), daughter Denise Medrano as well as 17 grandchildren and 27+ great grandchildren. She will be missed.

We would like to thank the nurses, aides and staff that took care of our mom at Lima Convalescent

Home, Dr Nicholson, Dr. Bryant and all of their staff that have taken care of mom during this time.

Viewing will be Thursday May 23, 2019 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at the Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home.

Services will begin at 10 am Friday, May 24, 2019 at the funeral home. Pastor Gilbert Darlington will officiate.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at chamberlainhuckeriede.com .