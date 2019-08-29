PLEASANT HILL — Ruth Ellen Roetter, age 84, of Pleasant Hill, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit.

She was born July 29, 1935, in Covington, Ohio, to her parents Ernest Ray & Edith Jane (Swisher) Dunn.

Ruth earned her Bachelor's degree from Manchester College and worked as an elementary school teacher at Covington Schools.

Following her retirement she worked at Bob Evans in Troy for many years.

She will be missed and remembered by her loving husband Robert Lee Roetter; sister Thelma Brill of Indianapolis; and many extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Lucille Jay.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 4, at Jackson-Sarver Funeral Home, 1 S. Main Street, Pleasant Hill. Chaplain Ed Ellis will officiate with interment following at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County.

Online memories may be left for the family at www.jackson-sarver.com