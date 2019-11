CONVOY — Ruth M. Fifer, 81, died Nov. 2, 2019, at Van Wert Manor Nursing Home.

Services will begin at 3 p.m. Nov. 16 at Cowan and Son Funeral Home. Brother Lyman Winegardner will officiate. Burial will be in Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the funeral home.