LIMA — Ruth A. Fletcher, age 71, died on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 9:00 AM at her residence in Lima.

She was born on June 29, 1947 in Kenton, Ohio to Tracy James and Teda (Patton) Fletcher who preceded her in death.

Ruth was the owner and operator of Ada Hair Care Center for sixteen years. She previously worked for HRJ Hair Solutions of Lima for twelve years and formerly worked at RCA, Findlay. She was a 1965 graduate of Ada High School.

She is survived by her friend, Carolyn Boutwell of Lima; a sister, Della Newland of Lima; several nieces and nephews: Paul David (Linda) Fletcher of Ada, Sandra (Scott) Rex of Ada, Brian (Linaea) Fletcher of Marysville, Jamie (Bonnie) Fletcher of Hobbs, NM, Amy Fletcher of Summerville, SC, Lee (Karen) Fletcher of Summerville, SC, Gary (Melody) Smith of Beaufort, S.C., Cindy (Gary) Cochran of King City, MO, Carol Fletcher of Lima.

Ruth was preceded in death by three brothers: Paul Fletcher, Elmer Fletcher and Larry "Red" Fletcher; a sister, Carol Jean Smith; and a niece, Debbie Tipple.

It was Ruth's request to be an anatomical bequeath to the Ohio State University, Columbus.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada.