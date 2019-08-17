COLUMBUS — Ruth Victoria Frazier, age 95 of Columbus and formerly of Wapakoneta, died Saturday, August 17, 2019, in Columbus. Born September 19, 1923, she was the daughter of Glen and Esther (Sipe) Mayer. On January 4, 1943, she married Richard 'Dick' Fraizer who died October 9, 1996.

Ruth is survived by four daughters, Janet (Tony) Tedeschi of Columbus; Judith (Ronald) Heidenreich of Raleigh, NC, Deborah Simmons of Albuquerque, NM and Melanie Kloucheck of Lima; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and two great, great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by sons-in-law: Richard Simmons and Don Klouchek and a great-grandson, Brett Carty.

Ruth retired from Trinity Lutheran Church, Moulton, after 65 years as church organist in the area. She accompanied many soloists both vocal and instrumental throughout the years, as well as musicals at various schools. She did play the organ years ago on the Easter Straker Show.

Visitation will be at Trinity Lutheran Church, CR 33A in Moulton from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. before services at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Melodi Hagen will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Matthews Cemetery, north of Cridersville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be directed to a hospice or .

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com

Bayliff and Son Funeral Home in Cridersville, Ohio is in charge of funeral arrangements.