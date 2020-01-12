LIMA — Ruth "Ruthie" E. Friemoth, 78, died at 6:57 PM on Friday, January 10, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, Ohio.

Ruth was born on May 27, 1941, in Forest, Ohio, to the late Kenneth and Violet (Dotson) Ream. On April 4, 1959, she married Robert Joseph Friemoth, who preceded her in death July 17, 2016.

Ruth was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church, Catholic Ladies of Columbia and the Westgate Neighborhood Association. She had worked as a beautician at J.C. Penney's.

She is survived by her children, Steven Friemoth, of Lima, Christopher (Yeyon) Friemoth, of Columbus and Todd (Marcia) Friemoth, of Lima; three grandchildren, Jeremy, Shawn and Blake and two great grandchildren, Landon and Emma; a sister, Colene Spillman.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Ream and Jerry Ream and her Grandmother Ream (who raised her while she was an infant).

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 9-11 A.M. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.