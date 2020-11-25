VAN WERT — Ruth Eileen Gribler, 95, of Van Wert, Ohio, passed away at 4:05 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at VanCrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born August 14, 1925, in Mercer County, the daughter of Donald E. and Mabel I.(Lillick) Whitmore, who both preceded her in death. On February 5, 1949, she married Lawrence O. "Snook" Gribler who passed away April 4, 1998.

Ruth is survived by her three daughters, Phyllis Lehman, Gorman, (Henry) Cocozza, Tupelo, Mississippi, Judy (Terry) Fox of Van Wert, Donna Fulcomer of Miamisburg; five grandchildren: John (Christal) Lehman, Todd (Laura) and Tara Fox, Jenni (Greg) Allamon, Steffinee (Tom) Doughty; seven great grandchildren; Hannah Lehman, Braxton and Carson Fox, Kyle, Ethan and Aiden Allamon, and Logan Doughty; and a sister-in-law, Carolyn (Dull) Whitmore of Spencerville.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Cathy Lehman, a sister, Juanita (Whitmore) Bashore; and four brothers, Robert, Verl, Paul and Don Whitmore.

Ruth was a member of Calvary Evangelical Church of Van Wert, Ohio and had worked at Ditto's IGA Grocery and Van Wert Manufacturing.

Grave side services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 5, at Van Wert Woodland Cemetery, with Pastor W. Clark Williman officiating.

Preferred memorials are to Alzheimer's Association or State of Heart Hospice.

There will be no public visitation because of the pandemic and family only will be in attendance at the cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to Tribute Wall.