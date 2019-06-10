OTTOVILLE — Ruth H. Grote, 87, of Ottoville died at 10:30 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019 at The Meadows of Kalida. She was born June 24, 1931 in Ft. Jennings to the late Henry and Lauretta (Ellerbrock) Broecker. On November 18, 1953 she married Norbert Grote who died December 22, 1998.

She is survived by nine children, Dennis Grote of Cloverdale, Patricia (Robert) Risner of Elida, Michael (Sharon) Grote of Ottoville, Diane (Jeff) McDougle of Delphos, Jean (Mike) Lyons of Delphos, David Grote of Cloverdale, Karen Eickholt of Ft. Jennings, Tim (Kara) Grote of Ottoville, and Ken (Connie Rosselit) Grote of Kalida; thirteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one on-the-way; four brothers, Charles Broecker, Roger (Alice) Broecker, Paul (Jo) Broecker and James (Jeanette) Broecker all of Ft. Jennings; and two sisters, Betty (Richard) Miller of Ottoville and Catherine McGraw of Ft. Jennings. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Norman and Steven Grote and two brothers, Louis and Donald Broecker.

Ruth was a homemaker. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville and its Catholic Ladies of Columbia and Rosary Altar Society. She was also a member of the Ottoville VFW Auxiliary and Ft. Jennings American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

A Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville with the Very Reverend Jerome Schetter officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ottoville. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township where there will be a scripture service at 1:45 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Putnam County Home Care and Hospice or to the Meadows of Kalida activities department.

Condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.