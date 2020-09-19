Ruth Haman

LIMA — Ruth Jean Haman, age 93, was called into the presence of the Lord at 5:59 AM Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at The Greens of Lima Convalescent Home after a year-long battle with complications suffered from a stroke.

Ruth was born December 9, 1926 in Lima, OH, to the late Paul and Helen (Daughtry) King Sr. On December 28, 1944 she married Robert Haman Jr. who preceded her in death on December 30, 1995.

Ruth was a graduate of Lima Central High School. She worked from home doing upholstery for many years. Ruth loved the Lord and was a long-time member of St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church. She was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns. Ruth especially loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by five children, Rex (Barb) Haman of Lebanon, Kim Haman of Lima, Jay Haman of Lima, Tod Haman of Worthington and Gai Haman of Lima; ten grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by two brothers, Paul (Pat) King Jr. and Robert King, and a sister-in-law, Maxine Lewis.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 209 W. North Street, Lima, Ohio 45801.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.