KALIDA — Ruth M. Hermiller, 69, of Kalida died 8:46 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Mercy Health Putnam Medical Center. She was born April 12, 1951 in Lima to the late Cleo and Helen (Meyer) Brinkman. On May 22, 1971, she married the love of her life, Edward W. Hermiller, he survives in Kalida. Ruth is also survived by her daughters: Sherry (Doug) Bockey of Spencerville, and Christine Draper of Pandora; six grandchildren: Zachary (Renee Kraner), Dylan, Torie and Brooke Bockey, all of Spencerville, Devin and Ashley Draper, both of Pandora; four sisters: Anna Mae (Tom) Wenzlick, Sharon (Jerome) Schnipke, both of Miller City, Shirley Burgei, Donna (Larry) Burgei, both of Delphos; and a sister-in-law: Barb Brinkman of Ottawa. She is preceded in death by three brothers: Ronald, Donald and Gerald Brinkman. Ruth was a graduate of Ft. Jennings High School. She had also attended Columbus State. Ruth was retired from the Putnam County District Library as the District Manager. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Kalida. Ruth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, a true believer in faith, hope and love. Due to the restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private funeral mass will be held 12:00 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Kalida with Father Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township. Please consider sharing you condolences with the family through a memorial contribution to Putnam County District Library for the Children's Program 136 Putnam Parkway, Ottawa, Ohio 45875, a card, email or a message on our website at www.lovefuneralhome.com
Published in The Lima News from May 8 to May 9, 2020.