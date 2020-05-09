LIMA — Ruth E. Weaver Honert, 94 of Lima died peacefully at home on May 8, 2020. She was born on December 24, 1925 in Lima, Ohio to the late George and Laura Bigham Weaver. Ruth graduated in 1944 from Lima Central High School and 18 days later on June 16, 1944, she married John E. Honert, who passed on April 14, 2008. She was a member of the former Congregational Christian Church where she met her future husband. Ruth worked at Newberry's Department Store, Lennox Industries during WWII, assembling silver plating "Spiders" for B25 bombers, Bungalow Pharmacy and eighteen years as a legal secretary with Everett and Blair Law. Her family remembers her shorthand and stenography skills and eye for detail. She and her husband enjoyed traveling throughout the United Sates in their travel trailer and for several winters during their retirement, settling in Sun City West, Arizona. Her passion was living a healthy lifestyle, including daily exercise, resistance training and nutrition (well beyond her time). She rarely missed a daily (speed) walk at Bresler Reservoir. She was an avid researcher and evaluator and believed in the power of education and knowledge. Survivors include two daughters, Rebecca (J.C.) Ford of Lima, and Teresa (Luc Berger) Honert, of Pittsburgh, PA; daughter in law, Darla (David) Stith of Pekin, IL, sister, Marian Weaver; six grandchildren, Shana Ferguson, Jama Greene, Geoffrey Honert, Meghan (Don Maiorana) Honert, Kerry (BJ) Adams and Jessica (Matthew) Walker; two step grandchildren Rayanne (Matt) Casarez and Racinda Covault. Nine great grandchildren; Jesse, Alex, Amanda, Aaron (Jess), Kassidy, Abbey, Elliott, David and Cale; three step great grandchildren; Rachel (Whit), Ethan, Matthew (Kim); five great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Glenn Honert; a sister Doris Weaver, 3 brothers George (Milamae), Forrest (LaDonna) and Emmet (Alfretta), A private family ceremony will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made Lima Trinity United Methodist Church or Lima Public Library. Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from May 9 to May 10, 2020.