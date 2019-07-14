OTTAWA — Ruth E. Hoorman, 74, of Ottawa died 6:48 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Mercy St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. She was born August 6, 1944 to the late Alphonse and Rosemary (Giesken) Niemeyer. On June 20, 1964 she married Eugene J. Hoorman, who preceded her in death on November 16, 2013.

She is survived in death by 3 children: Mike (Trish) Hoorman of Ottawa, Laurie (Tom) Hageman of Glandorf and Bob (Emily) Hoorman of Perrysburg; 10 grandchildren: Mandy Hoorman, Erin Hageman, Erica Hageman, Adam Hageman, Eli Hoorman, Carah Kessler, Brady Kessler, Russ Austin, Nathan Austin and Phillip Austin; 6 great-grandchildren: Brianna Austin, Jacob Austin, Elizabeth Austin, Eli Austin, Zander Austin and Nicole Austin; 6 Sisters: Norma Turk, Jane Averesch, Jann Eickholt, Marcia Eickholt, Mary Jo Miller and Rosie Krietemeyer and 4 brothers: Chuck Niemeyer, Tim Niemeyer, Ron Niemeyer and Paul Niemeyer.

Ruth is preceded in death 3 brothers: Jerome Niemeyer, Dan Niemeyer and Alan Niemeyer, a sister: Sylvia Niemeyer, and grandson: Michael C. Hoorman.

Ruth was a homemaker and a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa. She was a member of Fancy Ladies and she enjoyed scrapbooking and bingo.

The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with Father Rick Friebel officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa.

Memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church Capital Campaign Fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.