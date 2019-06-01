CELINA —Ruth M. Johnsman, age 91, of Celina, Ohio, passed away on May 31, 2019 at 5:07 pm in the Gardens at Celina. She was born January 26, 1928 in St. Peter, Ohio to the late William and Antoinette (Wellman) Gross. On September 14, 1957 she married Leroy Johnsman, who preceded her in death on January 28, 2010.

Survivors include four sons, Joseph Johnsman, Celina, James (Kathleen) Johnsman, Spencerville, Daniel (Wilhelmina Klosterman) Johnsman, Celina, and David (Khristy) Johnsman, Maria Stein; one sister, Beatrice (Louis) Borger, St. Marys; three grandchildren, Tyler and Brian Johnsman, and Stephanie (Tyler) Hinton.

Ruth was also preceded in death by siblings, Richard Gross, Gregory Gross, Mary Post, Sr. Victorine Gross, Fr. Rapheal Gross, and William Gross and one grandchild, Sara Johnsman.

Ruth graduated in 1946 from Immaculate Conception High School in Celina and went on to work as a homemaker and was employed at Mersman factory in Celina.

Ruth was an active member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Celina and its Alter Rosary Society. She was a loving mother and friend to many; she will be deeply missed by all.

Ruth's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Celina Manor, the Gardens, and St. Rita's Hospice for their special care they provided for her.

Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of her life will begin at 10:30 am on Tuesday morning, June 4, 2019 in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Celina, with Fr. Vincent Wirtner, III C.PP.S. officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:00 am – 10:15 am prior to the funeral mass at Cisco Funeral Home, Celina.

Burial will follow mass at St. Marys Catholic Cemetery, Celina.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Immaculate Conception Endowment Fund to benefit I.C. School.

Funeral services have been entrusted to Cisco Funeral Homes, Celina & St. Marys.

Please leave condolences to the family at www.ciscofuneralhome.com