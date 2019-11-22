MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — Ruth Earlene Keirns, 89, died at 3:59p.m., Sunday, November 17, 2019 at TriStar Centennial Medical Center, Nashville, TN.

She was born July 19, 1930 in Gomer, Ohio to Glen and Margaret (Powell) Vandemark. They both preceded her in death.

Earlene had been married to Ray E. Keirns for over 68 wonderful years. He preceded her in death on April 16, 2019.

She is survived by her son, Ricci (Joyce) Keirns of Madisonville, TN; two grandchildren, Ken (Kristine) Keirns of Land O Lakes, FL and Jane (Jeff Milligan) Keirns of Delphos; two step grandchildren, Brian (Julie) Rodenberger of Temecula, CA and Cynthia (Jay Glidden) Rodenberger of Bradenton, FL; six great grandchildren; two brothers, Gary (Sherran) Vandemark of Delphos and Don "Bud" (Betty) Vandemark of Gomer; and one sister, Mary (Tom) Williams of Muskegon, MI.

Earlene was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Dennis (Emma) Vandemark.

She was a graduate of Gomer High School and St. Rita's School of Nursing. Earlene was a retired Nurse, that worked in Family and Orthopedic practices. She enjoyed "RVing" after retirement and Earlene especially loved spending time with her family and friends.

Services will begin at 11:00 am on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. Pastor Jim Klausing will officiate with burial to follow in Pike Run Cemetery, Gomer.

Friends may call from 2:00-8:00 pm on Sunday, November 24, 2019, and from 10:00-11:00 am, time of service on Monday, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to .

