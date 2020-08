LIMA — Ruth L. Kreher, 91, died Aug. 26, 2020, at her residence.

Services will begin 11 a.m. Sept. 12 at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date in Allentown Cemetery.

Friends may call 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 11 at the funeral home.