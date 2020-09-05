Ruth Kreher

LIMA — Ruth L. KREHER, 91, was called into the presence of the Lord at 8:59 AM on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at her residence.

Ruth was born September 5, 1928 in Lima to the late Dwight R. and Koneta (Shafer) Laman.

Ruth is a 1946 graduate of Lima Central High School. She worked as a Dental Assistant for Dr. Charles Rossfeld, and as the Program Director for the Lima Area Chamber of Commerce from 1970 to 1995. She has volunteered with the Better Business Bureau since her retirement. Ruth was an active and dedicated member of the Lima community, having served on the board of directors of the Lima Kiwanis Club, YWCA, Otterbein Retirement Community - Cridersville, Lima area Safety Council, Chamber of Commerce Executives of Ohio, and the National Management Association - Lima Chapter, Ruth has received the Annual Safety Award through the chamber. She is a current member of the Lima Kiwanis, Elks BPOE #54, Friends of the Library, and is a 60 year member of St. Marks United Methodist Church. She was instrumental in the development of the Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing, and in starting Wake Rattle and Roll.

Ruth was blessed with 2 children, Paul L. (Brenda K.) Kreher, of Harrod, and Jane Kreher, who preceded her in death on February 3, 2011; 6 grandchildren, Dharmy Needham, Shana (Matt) Palazzola, Casey Kreher, Rebecca Kreher, Rachel Kreher, and Jonathan (Carina) Kreher and six great-grandchildren, Micah, Silas, Theo, Nate, Max and Magdalena.

Other survivors include a sister, Jane Mosher, of Lima; 4 nephews; David, Tim, Mark and Phil Mosher; her ex-husband, Stanley Kreher, of Rochester, NY.

She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Hugh Mosher.

Services celebrating Ruth's life will begin at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 12, 2020, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastor Ted Bible will officiate the service. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date in Allentown Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 8:00 PM Friday, September 11, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Marks United Methodist Church, 1110 North Metcalf St., Lima, Ohio 45801 or Lima Public Library, Martha Brock Memorial Room, 650 West Market St., Lima, OH 45801.

Condolences may be expressed at chiles-lamanfh.com