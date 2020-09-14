1/1
Ruth Kuhlman
OTTAWA — Ruth E. Kuhlman, 88, died 4:53 a.m., Sunday, September 13, 2020 at The Meadows of Ottawa. She was born May 4, 1932 in Leipsic to the late Alphonse and Rose (Nadler) Balbaugh. On December 27, 1950, she married Norman L. Bellman. He died April 14, 1972. On November 12, 1977 she married Paul L. Kuhlman. He died November 16, 2011.

Survivors include four children: Joseph (Martha) Bellman of Findlay, Rose (Michael) Stechschulte of Glandorf, Michael (Sandy) Bellman of Ottawa and Sue (Terry) Strauer of Ottawa; her twin sister: Mary Balbaugh of Ottawa; 14 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

Ruth was also preceded in death by her brother: John Balbaugh.

Ruth retired from Louisiana Pacific, formerly of Ottawa. She was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa, its Altar Rosary Society, Catholic Ladies of Columbia and the Ottawa Senior Citizens. She enjoyed volunteering at The Meadows, was a great cook and avid crotchetier.

Funeral mass will begin at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with Fr. Scott Kramer officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In keeping with social distancing, visitation will be from 2-8 p.m., Friday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa.

Due to the restrictions of COVID 19 face masks are required upon entering the funeral home and/or church.

Memorial donations may be given to Putnam County Hospice or to Putnam County Cancer Assistance Program (CAP).

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Calling hours
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Love Funeral Home
SEP
19
Service
10:00 AM
Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
SEP
19
Burial
church cemetery
