Ruth Kuhlman
1942 - 2020
GLANDORF – God called Ruth home Friday, November 20, 2020 at 4:56 a.m. at The Meadows of Ottawa. She was born March 14, 1942 in Lima to the late Linus and Mary (Heckman) Kohls. On September 4, 1965 she married Larry Kuhlman who survives in Glandorf.

Also surviving are 2 sons, Scott (Lisa) Kuhlman and Steve Kuhlman both of Ottawa; 3 step-grandsons, Greg (Jessica) Pothast, Luke Pothast, Taylor (Ashley) Pothast; 6 step-great grandchildren, Calix, Cashius, Ralph, Vincent, Weston, Coleson Pothast; a sister, JoAnn (Don) Romes of Holland; a niece, Jennifer (Darin) Leisure of Holland; nephews, Rob Romes of Sylvania, Brian (Amy) Kuhlman of SC, and Pat (Amy) Kuhlman of Westerville; and a brother-in-law, Jerry (Peggy) Kuhlman of Westerville. She was preceded in death by a step-grandson, Nathan Pothast.

Ruth was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf. Out of High School she worked at the Ottawa Telephone Company and worked briefly at Calvary Manor Nursing Home in Glandorf.

Ruth enjoyed spending happy times with family and friends. She enjoyed taking drives with her best friend and the love of her life, her husband, Larry. She was a kind soul that always greeted you with a smile. She continually put others before herself. Ruth had a loving way of making you feel cared for, loved, and important. She will be forever missed by her family until they meet again in Heaven.

A Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf with Fr. Tony Fortman officiating. Following the COVID 19 regulations, visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa. Masks are required both at the church and funeral home. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
