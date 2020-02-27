OTTAWA - Ruth M. Giesige, 97, of Ottawa died 7:00 a.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Meadows of Ottawa. She was born May 15, 1922 in Ottoville to the late Arnold and Mildred (Obringer) Lauer. On October 30, 1946, she married Earl V. Giesige. He died November 9, 1968.

Survivors include five children: Donald (Joyce) Giesige of Glandorf, Tim (Sharon) Giesige of Lake Wales, FL, Debora (Jack) Myers of Columbus Grove, Christine (Greg) Barlage of Sandston, VA and Pamela Giesige, Leipsic; 16 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; four sisters: Alice Siefker of Glandorf, Nancy Warnimont of Miller City, Irene Flynn of Warrenton, VA, Lois Flynn of Sebring, FL; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Marilyn Giesige; a son, Jerry Giesige; three brothers: William, Jim and Richard Lauer; and a sister: Martha Ellerbrock.

Ruth retired from Quality Care Nursing Home of Holgate as a head-cook. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa and its Rosary Altar Society as well as the Ottawa Senior Citizens Center. She was a former member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria.

A funeral mass will begin at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, February, 29, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Fr. Rick Friebel officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Bavaria. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where a scripture service will begin at 7:50 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Putnam County Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com