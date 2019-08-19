LIMA — Ruth Martin, age 88, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019.

Ruth was born November 7, 1930 in Putnam County, Ohio the daughter of August H. and Caroline (Pohl) Utrup who preceded her in death.

On Wednesday, September 6, 1950 she married William (Bill) Martin who preceded her in death on March 31, 2016.

She is survived by five sons: Daniel (Mary Jane) of Amelia, Ohio; Michael (Connie) Martin of Bellefontaine, Ohio; Thomas (Karen) Martin of Elida, Ohio; Stephen (Louise) Martin of Elida, Ohio and Richard (Lori) Martin of Dublin, Ohio and one daughter Rebecca (Kevin) Hils of Bronx, New York; fifteen grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; two step great grandchildren and two step great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister Irene Utrup and one brother Edwin Utrup along with many nieces and nephews, friends and relatives.

She is preceded in death by two brothers, Roman and Arthur Utrup; two sisters Loretta Hollar and Wilma Springer; grandchild Katelyn Marie Martin; great grandchild, Benjamin Logan Dragotta.

Ruth volunteered at St. Gerard's cafeteria and worked as head cook for about five years. She was a member of Eagles Aux. #370 former member of VFW, Elks #54 Aux. and American Legion Aux #96. She belonged to St. Gerard Catholic Church and the Rosary Altar Society.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home followed by a Parish Wake service at 7:30 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the church.

A mass of Christian burial will begin at 10:30 AM on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the St. Gerard Catholic Church. Father Mike Sergi will officiate. Christian Burial will be beside her husband at Gethsemani Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Gerard Catholic Church.

