Ruth McPheron

WAPAKONETA — Ruth Elinore (Rohrer) McPheron age 89, of Wapak passed away 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Wapakoneta Manor. She was born May 30, 1931 in Lima, Ohio to the late William Roy and Verna Emaline (Parsons) Rohrer in Lima, Ohio. She married Donald Eugene McPheron Dec. 27, 1950 and he preceded her in death.

Ruth was a member of Wapakoneta Baptist Church for 49 years, serving in many capacities including church secretary for many years. She was a member of V. F. W. Post 1275 Auxiliary and retired from ARA Food Services (Ford Cafeteria).

Survivors include children: Jeanne (Douglas) Hyde of Lima, Connie (Kenneth) Jackson of Wapakoneta, Jane (Nicholas) Hardin of Waynesfield, Rodney McPheron of Wapakoneta and Donald 'Andy' McPheron of BelleCenter, 14 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren; a sister Helen Brown, half sister Patricia (Steven) Burris, a half brother David Rohrer as well as brother and sister-in-law Paul 'Pete' and Donna McPheron .

She was preceded in death by 2 grandchildren Ned Hardin and Ronald Hyde, a great grandchild Kelsey Webb, a half-brother John Rohrer.

The family will receive friends 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 1 at Wapakoneta Baptist Church until the service at 2. Pastor Ryan Claybaugh will officiate and burial of cremated remains will be in Salem Cemetery, Westminster at a later date. Casual attire is requested.

Memorial contributions may be given to Wapakoneta Baptist Church and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.