CRIDERSVILLE — Ruth L. Melson, age 68 of Cridersville, passed at 9:21 a.m., July 20, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health Care Systems. She was born April 17, 1951 in Lima, Ohio to John J. and Agnes L. Hixenbaugh Wolff. Her father preceded her in death and her mother survives in Lima. On July 10, 1970 she married Kenneth L. Melson who passed September 12, 2006.

Ruth was a Shawnee High School graduate and retired as a medical administrator from St. Rita's Medical Center. She was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church. She enjoyed fishing, having bar-b-ques, hanging out with her friends, and spending time with her great grandbabies.

She is survived by a son - Eric R. (Mary) Melson of Cridersville; 3 grandchildren - Jared (Tara) Melson, Christopher Boneta, Chase Melson Morgan; 3 great-grandchildren - Bella, Amarra, Dominic; a brother - Timothy J. (Nancy) Wolff of Lima; a sister - Ann (Rick) Shaffer of Lima; and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by a daughter - Dama Leigh Melson who passed on March 3, 2006.

A memorial service will begin 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Rev. Dr. Samuel Payne will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Matthew Lutheran Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Criderville; and one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.