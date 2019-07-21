Ruth Melson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Melson.
Service Information
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH
45806
(419)-645-4501
Obituary
Send Flowers

CRIDERSVILLE — Ruth L. Melson, age 68 of Cridersville, passed at 9:21 a.m., July 20, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health Care Systems. She was born April 17, 1951 in Lima, Ohio to John J. and Agnes L. Hixenbaugh Wolff. Her father preceded her in death and her mother survives in Lima. On July 10, 1970 she married Kenneth L. Melson who passed September 12, 2006.

Ruth was a Shawnee High School graduate and retired as a medical administrator from St. Rita's Medical Center. She was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church. She enjoyed fishing, having bar-b-ques, hanging out with her friends, and spending time with her great grandbabies.

She is survived by a son - Eric R. (Mary) Melson of Cridersville; 3 grandchildren - Jared (Tara) Melson, Christopher Boneta, Chase Melson Morgan; 3 great-grandchildren - Bella, Amarra, Dominic; a brother - Timothy J. (Nancy) Wolff of Lima; a sister - Ann (Rick) Shaffer of Lima; and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by a daughter - Dama Leigh Melson who passed on March 3, 2006.

A memorial service will begin 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Rev. Dr. Samuel Payne will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Matthew Lutheran Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Criderville; and one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.
Published in The Lima News from July 21 to July 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Cridersville, OH   (419) 645-4501
funeral home direction icon