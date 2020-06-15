Ruth Smith

LIMA — Ruth E. Smith, 93, passed away on June 14, 2020, at 6:40 am, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Ruth was born November 14, 1926 in Lima, OH, to Clifford "Skip" and Marcile (Kershner) who preceded her in death.

Ruth grew up in the Great Depression when material things were sparse. Her family made their own way and had fun along the way despite being poor. She finished high school at Lima Central (hating History), where she met her future husband, Jack.

Ruth fondly recollected Jack's surprise return from the 70th Infantry in the German theater of WWII. She looked out her window one morning while getting ready for work and saw Jack exiting a cab and coming home to her. They were a close and devoted couple the rest of their lives together.

Oh the memories.. of Ruth being the prettiest Mom in the 5th grade, of her being piercingly direct at times, of working outside the home when most Moms stayed at home, of her walking five miles a day well into her 80s, and of her support of family and friends during rough times.

Mom told us of growing up poor, of eating dandelions and raccoon, of having two dresses to wear to school, of moving outhouses at Halloween to trick the unsuspecting, of sitting her sisters on fence posts to annoy a cranky neighbor, of sliding a rich and fancy-dressed cousin down a haystack into the muck, of watching the adults enjoying eggnog mix from Renz Bakery on New Years Eve then sneaking some themselves, of helping her father drill water wells at state parks, and so much more.

Ruth is survived by her children, Carol L. Smith of Lima, Ohio, Shirley J. (Tim) Keller of Westerville, OH, grandchildren, Tara (Michael) Page of Skaneateles, NY, Shannon (Steve) Schroeder of Fort Jennings, OH, Charisse Colvin of Long Island, NY, Angela (Bill) King of Surprise, AZ, John (Karen) Hawk of Dana Point, CA, five great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren, and her sister, Alice (Harry) Twining of Wapakoneta, OH, sister-in-law, Ellen May of Lima, OH.

She is preceded in death by her siblings, Dorothy (Leo) Merschman, and John May.

We miss you, Mom. We are so lucky and blessed to have you and Dad as parents. No flowers please. If so inclined, please send any donations to Debs Dogs, 1560 Wonderlick Road, Lima, Ohio 45805 or buy something from their Facebook auction site.

