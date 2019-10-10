CRIDERSVILLE — Ruth N. Thompson, age 94 of Cridersville, passed at 6:22 p.m., Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 28, 1925 in Spencerville, Ohio; to the late Carl H. and Clara E. Taylor Lies, Sr. On April 10, 1954 she married Earl Thompson who passed on July 21, 1997.

Ruth retired in 1994 from the business office at St. Rita's Medical Center and after retirement worked at the Village Pharmacy for 13 years. She was a member of the Cridersville United Methodist Church, the Faith Circle, and the Missions commission. She was active in the Cridersville Lion's Club for 20 years, a member of the V.F.W. Post 6772 of Spencerville Auxiliary and the V.F.W. Clown Unit. She faithfully read her Bible and daily devotions. On Fridays, she enjoyed her group playing Dominoes. Most important was her family, sharing time with them, and being a grandma.

Surviving is a daughter - Marietta Marsden of Cridersville; a son - Dorance E. (Kathy) Thompson of Cridersville; 7 grandchildren - John (Nancy) Schaub, Jr.; Jennifer Briner; Jeff (Laura) Schaub; Dan (Arletta) Bradford; Jessica (Mark Rahrig) Stevens; Derek (Addi) Thompson; Alex Thompson; 12 great grandchildren; a daughter-in-law - Jean (Bob) Gillespie of Lima; and many nieces and nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by 2 sons - John Schaub, Sr.; Gail Franklin Schaub; a son-in-law - James Marsden; 2 brothers - Harold 'Bud' (Betty) Boedecker; Carl 'Goldie' (Cathy) Lies, Jr.; and a sister - Gladys Mae (Carl) Keller.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m., Monday at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville and one hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.

Funeral services will begin 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Cridersville United Methodist Church. Rev. Mark Hollingford will officiate. Burial will follow in Spencerville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to John J. Schaub Scholarship Fund, thru the Spencerville V.F.W. Post 6772; Cridersville United Methodist Church; the Cridersville Lions Club; or St. Rita's Hospice. The family would like to thank St. Rita's Hospice for their loving care of their mother over the past few weeks.

