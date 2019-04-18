MANDALE — Ruth A. Wilmoth, 75, of Mandale died at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Van Wert Hospital. She was born October 8, 1943 in Paulding County to the late Donald and Juanita (Stemen) Russell. On January 8, 1998 she married Tom Wilmoth who survives in Mandale.

Also surviving are two daughters, Tamara S. Shoemaker and Debra A. (James) Clark both of Troy; two grandsons, David Allan Hensley and Thomas G. (Cynthia) Clark both of Troy; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers, Rex Russell of Defiance, Kenneth (Suzanne) Russell of Madison, and Kevin Russell of Mandale; and two sisters, Arlene Gloor of Paulding and Thelma Lannon of Defiance. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Leroy Russell, Paul Arthur Russell; sisters-in-law, Joyce Russell and Kathy Russell; and a brother-in-law, Max Gloor.

Ruth was a homemaker. She loved fishing and crocheting. Ruth was a collector of Elvis memorabilia and she was able to visit Graceland twice.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Oakwood with Pastor Eileen Kochensparger officiating. Burial will follow in Hedges Cemetery, Broughton. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to a .

