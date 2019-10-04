LIMA — Ruth Hackworth Wright, age 91, died on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 1:00 AM at The Springs in Lima, Ohio.

She was born on February 1, 1928 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky to the late Merda B. and Dora (Adams) Williams. On January 2, 1947 Ruth married Milo Hackworth and he preceded her in death on October 4, 1982. She later married Lawrence Wright on April 16, 2001 and he preceded her in death on May 29, 2008.

Ruth was a homemaker. She was a member of the Union Chapel Missionary Church of Lima, active in Loyal Crusaders Sunday School Class, Women's Ministry, and JOY Fellowship. She was a former member of the Ada Senior Citizens.

She is survived by a daughter, Aleta (Rev. Rick) Mason of St. Augustine, Florida; a step son, Jim Wright of California; a step daughter, Janice Davis of Columbus; three grandchildren: Teresa Ashcroft, Carl (Tonya) Mason and Alena (Travis) Cockrane; five great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Opal Webb of Lima.

She was preceded in death by three sisters: Maggie Prater, Marie Howell and Maida Neeley and one brother, Oscar (Ernest) Williams.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Union Chapel Missionary Church, 4869 Ada Road (State Route 81), Lima, Ohio 45801 with Pastor Mark Bayliff and Pastor Rick Mason officiating. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger beginning at 2:00 PM.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the church on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Union Chapel Missionary Church, 4869 Ada Road, Lima, Ohio 45801. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada