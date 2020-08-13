OAKWOOD — Ruthann Bair age 66 died Monday, August 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family in the peace and comfort of her home.

She was born October 4, 1953, in Paulding, daughter of the late Gilbert and Lois Colleen (Jeffery) Schick. On June 8, 1974 she married Dana R. Bair, who survives. Ruthann retired as a registered nurse of 46 years in March 2020. Throughout her nursing career, her experiences included director of nursing, occupational health, dialysis, physical med and rehab, assisted living, and skilled nursing. Ruthann loved attending her grandchildren's baseball games, musicals, recitals, and special events. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed the outdoors. Vacations to Silver Beach, MI, with her husband, was a special trip she looked forward to each year.

Ruthann will be sadly missed by her loving husband, Dana; children: Nicole (Steve) Flugga, Findlay, Jonathan (Jessica) Bair, Perrysburg, and Austin (Rachel) Bair, Defiance; siblings: Gloria (Eugene) Grimes, Robert Schick, and Lesa (Dave) Mansfield, all of Oakwood. The joy of her life was being "Gibby" to grandchildren, Isaac, Noah, Makenna and Abram.

An infant brother, Bernard Allen Schick also precedes her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 PM Friday, August 14, 2020 at Bethel Christian Church, Arthur with Pastor Chris Baker officiating. Ruthann will be laid to rest in Sherman Cemetery, Oakwood.

Visitation will be on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 4-8 PM at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. There will also be visitation on Friday at the church from 12 noon until time of services. By the order from the Governor, masks and social distancing are required in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to a charity of the donor's choice.

