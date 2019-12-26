LIMA — Mrs. Ruthie Mae Glenn, age 81 , passed from this life on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at approximately 12:50 a.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born on July 28, 1938 in Columbus, Georgia to Watson and Fannie Mae (Avery) Lindsey, Sr.; both parents preceded her in death.

In May of 1957 she was united in holy matrimony to Mr. Joseph Lee Glenn; he passed away on May 5, 2018.

Mrs. Glenn was a member of Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church and a member of the Lima Christinaires.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory 6 sons; Ronald L. Glenn, Dr. Derry L. Glenn, Duran Glenn, Rodriel Glenn, Altrovise Glenn and Aaron T. Glenn all of Lima. 2 daughters; Carol R. James (Jerry) and Joann Glenn both of Lima. 30 grandchildren, 65 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. A sister; in law: Ann Jones-Oliver of Cincinnati, OH. A special niece: Willie B. Peoples of Lima. 2 special nephews; Lindsey Gamble and Lewis Cody. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by 2 sons; Ricky A. Glenn and Demetrius Glenn. A daughter; Brigget Glenn. 6 brothers; Edward Lindsey, Garfield Lindsey, Leroy Lindsey, William Lindsey, Miram W. Lindsey and Watson Lindsey, Jr. 7 sisters; Emma Gamble, Annie McGraw, Sylvester Bouyer, Essie M. Watson, Annarine Lindsey, Helen Liles and Mary L. Lindsey.

Home Going Services will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Eleventh Street Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Arnold Manley, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. where the family will be present from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the GLENN Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com