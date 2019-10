BLUFFTON — S. Mark Albright, 61, died Oct. 20, 2019.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church, Bluffton.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to services at the church.

Arrangements are incomplete at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Bluffton.