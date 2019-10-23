BLUFFTON — S. Mark "Buck" Albright, 61, passed away October 20, 2019 at Sanford Health in Bismarck, North Dakota. Mark was born May 23, 1958 in Elwood, Indiana to the late Dale and Doris (Edds) Albright. On November 22, 1995 he married Debra Garrison Albright who survives.

Mark graduated from Bluffton High School where he played football and wrestled and attended Ohio University. He was a communication engineer for Charter Communications, co-owned Albright's Antiques with his wife, and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Bluffton. Mark loved fishing on Lake Erie, hunting in North Dakota and was a longtime, avid fan of the Purdue Boilermakers.

Survivors also include a sister, Sherrie (Terry) Tucker of Orrville, Ohio; a stepdaughter, Heather Baker of Kenton; three grandchildren, Mason, Tyler and Alexis Baker; a step-daughter in law, Corry Baker of Toledo; a sister-in-law, Lesa Albright of Lima; a brother-in-law, Ralph (Tincia) Garrison of Lima; three nephews, Matt (Michelle) Tucker, Drew (Michelle) Tucker, Nathaniel (Brandi) Albright; a niece, Ashley (Jon) Weaver; six great nieces and great nephews, Madisyn, Hannah, Hunter, and Ali Weaver, Benjamin and Charlotte Tucker and one on the way, Everett Albright; and his dog, Buddy.

Mark was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Albright and a stepson, Justin Baker.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, Bluffton. Pastor James Fry officiating. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Bluffton. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

