WAPAKONETA — Sadie M. Johnston, 86, died Aug. 10, 2019, at Otterbein Cridersville.

Services will begin 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Schlosser Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta.

Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.