LEIPSIC – Sally C. Paniagua, 84, of Leipsic died 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Mercy Health Putnam Medical Center, Glandorf. She was born May 31, 1935, in Toledo to the late Vincent and Conzuelo (Medina) Ceniceros. On April 10, 1968 she married Elias Paniagua, Sr., who preceded her in death on July 21, 2010.

She is survived by five children: Dave (Bonnie) Valenti of Fostoria, Pauline Garcia, Elias Paniagua, Jr. of Maumee, Tillie Paniagua of Chicago, IL and Fidel (Mandi) Paniagua of Ottawa 14 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; three sisters: Ramona Barrboza and Angie Ceniceros both of Toledo, and Margie Cantu of Oregon; and a brother Vincent Ceniceros, Jr. of Oregon.

Sally is preceded in death by a son: Tony Garcia; a brother, Joseph Ceniceros; and two sisters: Phyllis Frias and Lucy Macias.

Sally was a homemaker and a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic. She volunteered at the Leipsic Food Pantry and the Meadows of Ottawa. She was a member of the Altar Rosary Society, St. Mary's Defiance and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in both Ottawa and Leipsic. She and her husband were avid polka dancers.

The funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Fr. Steve Schroeder officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Leipsic. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 8 p.m. at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic where a VFW Ladies Auxiliary service will be 7 p.m. and rosary service at 7:15 p.m. As well as one hour prior to the mass on Monday at the Parish Life Center.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Leipsic Food Pantry.