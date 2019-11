WAPAKONETA — Sally L. Harruff, 86, died at 6:15 p.m. Nov. 18, 2019, at her residence.

Services will begin at 3 p.m. Friday at Miller Funeral Home, St. Marys. Pastor Bryan Harruff will officiate. Burial will be in Elm Grove Cemetery, St. Marys.

Friends may call one hour prior to services at the funeral home.