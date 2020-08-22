SPENCERVILLE — Sally L. Hurles, 88, of Lima and formerly of Spencerville, died ay 5:55 PM Friday, August 21, 2020 in Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center ICU, following a two car accident at the intersection of St. Rt. 117 and 501 in Shawnee Township.

She was born December 1, 1931 in Wapakoneta, a daughter of the late Herbert Chester and Martha Gail Crow Schuler.

Sally is survived by her children, Gayle Fleck of Spencerville, Darrell "Billy" (Karen) Hurles of Dayton, NV, Michael (Deb) Hurles and Lee (Kimberly) Hurles, both of Spencerville; her step-daughter Nancy Leigh of Washington C.H.; 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren and sisters, Mary Gerstner of Wapakoneta and Karen (David) Howell of Lima and her sister-in-law, Connie Schuler Brincefield of Wapakoneta.

Preceding her in death are her brothers, Thomas Schuler and Ned (Jeanne) Schuler and brother-in-law Robert Gerstner.

Sally was a former co-owner of the Roselawn Manor in Spencerville. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, canning and mowing the lawn.

Funeral services will be 11 AM Wednesday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor Jim Fletcher officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Greenlawn Cemetery in Wapakoneta.

With Covid-19 restrictions, face covering are required at the visitation in the funeral home from 4 until 7 PM Tuesday and after 10 AM Wednesday. Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com