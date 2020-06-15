Sally Mathews

ELIDA — Sally Lou Mathews, age 58 of Elida, passed away June 13, 2020, at 8:20 am, in Lima Memorial Health System.

Sally was born November 11, 1961 in Lima, to Frank L. and Ruth (Easton) Mathews who preceded her in death.

Survivors include: two sons, Brandon (Ashley) Barnett and Jon Maxwell, a granddaughter, Ayva Brickner, and the following siblings: David (Mary Rose) May, Dennis (Pamela) Mathews, Jerry Mathews, Richard Mathews, Patricia (Kenny Gruber) Ridenour, Helen (Kelly) Swint and Shelley McPheron.

Besides her parents, she is also preceded in death by the following siblings: Ann Bercaw, Beverly Rupert Amstutz, Sue Mathews and Thom Mathews.

She attended Creekside Messianic Fellowship. She enjoyed drawing/sketching, photography, fishing and cooking. She studied Bible history and enjoyed visiting with friends and playing with her grandpups.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network,1500 Rosecrans Ave., Ste 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.

A celebration of her living will be held at a later date.

