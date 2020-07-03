DELPHOS — Sally A. McCall, age 75, passed away July 3, 2020, at 3:30 am, at her daughter's residence surrounded by her family. Sally was born June 9, 1945 in VanWert, OH, to Joseph C. and Ruth M (Houser) Vaske Sr. who preceded her in death. On May 6, 1966 she married Larry E. McCall who preceded her in death on September 15, 1997.

Sally had worked in sales with Greve Chrysler in VanWert and then transferred to Kerns Ford in St. Mary's, OH where she worked collectively for 21 years and was the top sales person multiple times throughout her career. Through the years she also had worked as a self-employed fine fashion salesperson in her home and her customer's home. Sally was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, Delphos, OH. She loved sports and watching her family play in all their sports activities. She also enjoyed gardening, painting, sewing and cooking for her family and she loved to swim in her pool.

Sally is survived by her daughter, Kim Keeling of Delphos, OH, a grandson, Brice Keeling, a step-granddaughter, Alyssa Smith, 4 siblings: Joseph C. Vaske Jr. of Columbus Grove, OH, Edwin L. (Sandra) Vaske of Delphos, OH, Susan Turner of Delphos, OH and Charles (Christina) Vaske of Elida, OH, a sister in-law, Jayne Vaske of Elida, OH and 11 nieces and nephews and 27 great nieces and nephews and a close co-worker that she considered her adopted son, Rodney Klinger. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Michael McCall, a brother, James R. Vaske and a sister in-law, Joyce Vaske.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. John's Catholic Church in Delphos, OH. Officiating the mass will be Fr. Charles Obinwa. Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery following the service.

Friends may call on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.