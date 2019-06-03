LIMA — Sally F. Stuart, 74, of Lima, passed away Sunday morning, June 2, 2019 at Shawnee Manor Nursing Home. Sally was born on September 12, 1944 in Columbus, Ohio to James Martyn and Catherine (Baker) Stuart and they preceded her in death.

Ms. Stuart received her Masters degree in Food Science from the Ohio State University. She had most recently been employed at I & K Distributors in Delphos where she was a food scientist for over 9 years.

She was a member of the Red Hat Society and a past member of the Daughters of Scotland.

Sally is survived by two brothers, Alan (Joyce) Stuart of Derby, New York and Paul Stuart of Reynoldsburg, Ohio. She is also Aunt to three nieces: Heather Stuart, Irene Stuart and Danni Jo (Tom) Nader. She also leaves many friends especially her wonderful caregivers: Joyce Mason and Don Klausing.

Friends and family may call: Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at SIFERD-ORIANS FUNERAL HOME 506 N. Cable Rd. Lima, where funeral services will begin Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Allen County Council on Aging. Online condolences can be left at www.siferd-oriansfuneralhome.com