Sally Stuart

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally Stuart.
Service Information
Siferd-Orians Funeral Home
506 North Cable Road
Lima, OH
45805
(419)-224-2010
Obituary
Send Flowers

LIMA — Sally F. Stuart, 74, of Lima, passed away Sunday morning, June 2, 2019 at Shawnee Manor Nursing Home. Sally was born on September 12, 1944 in Columbus, Ohio to James Martyn and Catherine (Baker) Stuart and they preceded her in death.

Ms. Stuart received her Masters degree in Food Science from the Ohio State University. She had most recently been employed at I & K Distributors in Delphos where she was a food scientist for over 9 years.

She was a member of the Red Hat Society and a past member of the Daughters of Scotland.

Sally is survived by two brothers, Alan (Joyce) Stuart of Derby, New York and Paul Stuart of Reynoldsburg, Ohio. She is also Aunt to three nieces: Heather Stuart, Irene Stuart and Danni Jo (Tom) Nader. She also leaves many friends especially her wonderful caregivers: Joyce Mason and Don Klausing.

Friends and family may call: Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at SIFERD-ORIANS FUNERAL HOME 506 N. Cable Rd. Lima, where funeral services will begin Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Allen County Council on Aging. Online condolences can be left at www.siferd-oriansfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lima News from June 3 to June 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Lima, OH   (419) 224-2010
funeral home direction icon