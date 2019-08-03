LIMA — Sally Ann Youngquist, 76 of Lima, passed away July 23, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health System. Sally was born February 22, 1943 in Lima, to James and Virginia (Coon) Rumohr, who preceded her in death. On December 6, 1969 she married Niles Youngquist, who survives her in Lima. Sally was a 1961 graduate of Cooley High School in Detroit, Michigan and a homemaker. She was an avid gardener and she loved to camp and travel. Sally was an animal lover, especially to her dogs Lala and Julie. In addition to her husband, Sally is survived by her son, Robert (Kate) Younquist; daughter, Tammy LaRose; grandsons, Steven (Amanda) Youngquist and Jeffrey (Sarah) Youngquist and her great-granddaughters, Madison, Haily and Claire Youngquist. Private family services have already taken place. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.