1/1
Sam Schoonover
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Sam Schoonover, Jr. age 79, passed away 10:40 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14 at St. Rita's Medical Center. He was born Oct. 10, 1941 in Lima to the late Samuel J. and Berenice Gillis Schoonover, Sr.

Sam loved sports and could be found Wednesday and Fridays at the Roxy and Burgundys hanging out with his many friends. His favorite team was the Cleveland Indians. He had been a truck driver for Fritchie Asphalt.

Survivors include 3 sons: Gregory A. Schoonover of Sarasota, FL, Christopher A. (Jennifer) Schoonover of Findlay and Michael A. (Karen) Schoonover of Lima, a daughter, Andrea L. Schoonover of Breckenridge, CO; grandchildren: Cody, Cory, Nickolas, Kelly, Justin, Jordan and Kendra, 7 great grandchildren; a brother, Karl John (Rosalyn) Schoonover of Colorado Springs, CO and a sister Jean Helmbeck of Arkansas. He had 2 fur babies Smokey and Cleveland.

Private family services will be held and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved