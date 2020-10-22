LIMA — Sam Schoonover, Jr. age 79, passed away 10:40 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14 at St. Rita's Medical Center. He was born Oct. 10, 1941 in Lima to the late Samuel J. and Berenice Gillis Schoonover, Sr.

Sam loved sports and could be found Wednesday and Fridays at the Roxy and Burgundys hanging out with his many friends. His favorite team was the Cleveland Indians. He had been a truck driver for Fritchie Asphalt.

Survivors include 3 sons: Gregory A. Schoonover of Sarasota, FL, Christopher A. (Jennifer) Schoonover of Findlay and Michael A. (Karen) Schoonover of Lima, a daughter, Andrea L. Schoonover of Breckenridge, CO; grandchildren: Cody, Cory, Nickolas, Kelly, Justin, Jordan and Kendra, 7 great grandchildren; a brother, Karl John (Rosalyn) Schoonover of Colorado Springs, CO and a sister Jean Helmbeck of Arkansas. He had 2 fur babies Smokey and Cleveland.

Private family services will be held and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com