LEWISBURG — Samantha E. Utrup, 24, of Lewisburg, OH formerly of Brookville, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 14, 2019 following a sudden illness. She was born in Lima and she attended Brookville High School and the Miami Valley Career Technology Center. She was a stay at home pet mom. Samantha is survived by her mom, Jill Utrup; dad, David Utrup, Sr.; brothers, Jason Utrup (Madison Lewis), Jarred Watkins (fiancée, Ashleigh), Mike Utrup (fiancée, Audriona) & David Utrup, Jr. (Korinne); sisters, Sage Utrup, Christina Brademeyer (Chris); boyfriend, Kile Meyer; aunt, Jackie Shutt (Scott); uncle, Ed Wilson (Sherry); niece, Gracelyn Watkins; special daughter, Addi McKinley and numerous other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held 7 PM Mon. March 18 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. Visitation will be held 4-7 Monday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to assist with final expenses. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.