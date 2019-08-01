COLUMBUS — Sammie Louis (Toe) Secession Jr., age 73, passed from this life on Saturday June 22, 2019 at Franklin Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.

He was born on May 5, 1945 in Belzoni, Miss to Sammie and Fannie Elizabeth Glendora (Custom) Secession. Both parents preceded him in death.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory a daughter Ann Marie Sandusky; 3 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers, John A. Secession (Amy), J.D. Secession (Barbara) and Edward Secession, all of Lima; 3 sisters Mary Mays and Fannie J. Powell, both of Lima, and Dora D. Secession of Milwaukee, Wis.; host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by 4 brothers Marvin, Jerry, Henry, and Sylvester Secession. Home going celebration will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the American Legion, S. Shore Drive, Lima, with Rev Austin Lewis III officiating.