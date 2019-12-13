LIMA — Samuel "Sam" J. Caprella, age 81, passed away at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Wyngate Senior Living Center in Lima, OH.

Sam was born on July 15, 1938, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Samuel and Rose (Fowler) Caprella Sr. On February 14, 1958, he married Nancy (Fett) Caprella, who survives in Lima.

Sam retired from Ford Motor Co. after 42 years. He was a member of the Lima Community Church of the Nazarene where he served as an usher, Men's Prayer Group and was a very active member. Sam was a Lima Senior High Alumni. He was an avid sports fan; dedicated to the Lima Senior and Shawnee Athletics and a very avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He loved watching his grandchildren's sports and activities.

He is survived by his six children: James (Mary) Caprella of Lima, Terri (David) Edwards of Lima, Anthony (Michele) Caprella of Dacula, GA, Lorri (Cameron) Smith of Lima, John Caprella of Lima, and Amy Balo of Lima; eleven grandchildren: Shawn, Chad, Stefanie, Jamie, Garrett, Lizzi, J.J., Olivia, Jake, Johnny, and Alayna; eight great-grandchildren: Caleb, Noah, Ava, Cayden, Bella, Madalynn, Cruz, and Ali; two sisters: Virginia Blair and Debra Caprella, both of Lima; and brother Mike Caprella.

He was also preceded in death by a grandson D.J. Caprella and brother Larry Caprella

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio and one hour prior to service on Monday. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the funeral home. Pastor Doug Boquist will officiate. Entombment will follow at Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lima Community Church of the Nazarene.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .