BLUFFTON — Samuel L. Smith, 88, passed away September 29, 2019 at the Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton. Sam was born August 30, 1931 in Toledo to the late Samuel and Mildred (Gillespie) Smith. He married Mary Rosella (Shulaw) Smith who survives in Bluffton.

Sam graduated from McComb High School and served for two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired after 20 years as a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Sam later worked and retired from General Dynamic where he worked in security. Sam along with his wife, Rose worked as a team at the Super Wash in Bluffton after retirement. He loved the Lord serving as a board member and Sunday School teacher at various churches and was a member of Tri-County Family Assembly of God in Bluffton. Sam loved hunting, fishing, camping and working outdoors. He was a devoted and faithful husband and father who fiercely loved his family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sam also filled the role as a father figure to several other young men throughout his life.

Survivors also include a son, Samuel "Douglas" (Susie) Smith of Bluffton; two grandchildren, Hanna (Kevin) Slater and Samuel Smith; five great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Landon, Elliott, Norah and Ingrid; two brothers, Ronald (Joy) Smith, Gerry (Rita) Smith; and two sisters, Bonnie (Bud) Gould, and Joan Lafferty.

Services will begin at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Tri-County Family Assembly of God in Bluffton. Pastor Terry Hunt officiating. Burial will be in Clymer Cemetery near Bluffton following the service. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Memorial Home, Wyandot County Humane Society or Tri-County Family Assembly of God.

