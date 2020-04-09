LIMA — Mr. Samuel R. Wilbert, age 76, passed from this life on April 6, 2020 at approximately 5:58 p.m. at Lima Memorial Health Systems.

He was born on June 25, 1943 in Jacksonville, Florida to the union of Joseph and Bertha (Brown) Wilbert; both parents preceded him in death.

He was first married to Sundra Rogers in April of 1969, she preceded him in death in February 1991. On June 28, 2007 he was united in Holy Matrimony to Brenda J. Riley Wilbert, she survives in Lima.

Mr. Wilbert was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a faithful member of New Life Church International and member of the Men's Ministry, a past member of Hogge Creek (Toastmasters International). He was a past member of American Society for Training and Development. He was a Human Resource Trainer, trained and developed training programs for associate at Honda of America, Anna, Ohio also at John Deere. He authored Teamwork Training manuals, served as motivational speaker for various small company. He had combined forty-five years' experience in production and management with Chrysler Corporation and Honda of America. Sam was also a Board member of American Gear and Axle. He also had seven years as a Human Resource Trainer with John Deere. In high school he was the Captain of both the Football and Track Team.

Besides his loving wife Brenda, he leaves to cherish his precious memory 2 sons: Troy A. Wilbert (Kimika) of Lima. Eric J. Wilbert (Dara) of Colorado Springs, CO. 3 daughters; Angela H. Wilbert of Columbus, OH, Leah L. Wilbert of Lima and Anietra N. Wilbert of Sidney, OH. A stepdaughter; NaKia Riley-Anderson (Jason) of Lima. 22 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A host of nieces and nephews who will deeply miss him.

He was preceded in death by Brothers; Lorenzo and Wesley and Sisters; Gloria, Emagene, Marian, and Joanne.

Services will be held on Monday April 13, 2020 at 12:00 at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc., Bishop Darnell Williams, officiating.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery

