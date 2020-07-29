LIMA — Mr. Samuel Edward Williams, Jr., age 47, passed from this life on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at approximately 6:33 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born on September 23, 1972 in Lima, Ohio to Samuel E. and Bobbie Jean (Redmond) Williams, Sr. His mother preceded him in death and his father survives in Lima, Ohio.

Samuel graduated from Lima Senior High School Class of 1990 and he graduated from Trident University with his BA in Business Administration. He was medically retired from Dana Corporation in 2002. He enjoyed traveling, listening to music and watching Ohio State Buckeyes Football.

Besides his father he leaves to cherish his precious memory his Fiancé; Le'Kita Brown of Little Rock, AK. A daughter; ShaVonte L. Williams of Lima. A brother; Samuel Freeman Williams of Columbus, OH. 2 sisters; Tamara R. Williams-Owens (Terrell) of O'Fallon, IL and LaCresa N. Williams of Sidney, OH. A very special uncle; Johnny Williams of Lima, OH. A nephew; Keoni Owens. A beloved dog "Oreo". A host of other relatives and friends.

Private family services.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To offer condolences to the WILLIAMS Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com