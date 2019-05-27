LIMA — Sandra Ann Burden, 76 of Lima, passed away May 26, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health Systems.

Sandra was born November 17, 1942 in Marion, OH, to Ralph & Beulah (Stansbery) Krites, who preceded her in death.

Sandra was a graduate of Shawnee High School and enjoyed playing softball in her younger years.

She is survived by her sons,Thomas Burden of Reynoldsburg, OH and Jerry Burden of Lima; daughter, Robin (Mike) Whiteside of Lima; granddaughter, Anesia Benton; 4 step-grandchildren, Maurice Austin, Mikey Whiteside, Justin McDonald and Ryan Whiteside; brother, Tony Krites of Meraux, LA; brother-in-law, Kenny Morris of Lima and her sister, Linda (Dick) Shepard of Lima.

In addition to her parents, Sandra is preceded in death by her sister, Lisa Morris.

Funeral service will be held May 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES - SHAWNEE CHAPEL with Pastor Cleven Jones to officiate the service. Burial will follow the service in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Friends may call Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Area Council on Aging.

