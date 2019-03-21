DES MOINES, Iowa — Sandra Cain, 83, died on March 17, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. Sandra was born in Meriam, Kansas in 1935 to Leroy and Mildred Bray. The family moved to Lima, Ohio where Sandra attended and graduated from Lima Central High and was a member of the notorious Lucky 7.

She attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she was a proud member of the Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority graduating in 1958 with an English degree. She went on to teach high school English and History in Illinois and Ohio until 1966. After raising her two sons, Sandra worked as an educator in the Kalamazoo school system for several years.

She married the love of her life Maury Cain in Chicago, Illinois in June of 1959.

During their time together, Sandra and Maury lived in Akron, Oakwood and Worthington, Ohio as well as Kalamazoo, Michigan, Peoria, Illinois and La Crosse, Wisconsin before settling in Des Moines, Iowa in 1993.

She raised two boys, Richard and John. Both are graduates of Loy Norrix High School in Kalamazoo. Richard graduated from Michigan State University while John graduated from Illinois State University.

Sandra was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years Maury Cain, father Leroy Bray, mother Mildred Bray, brother Frank Bray. She leaves behind sons John and Richard, niece Judy Vore and her husband Keith, nephew Charles Cain and his wife, Nancy. To leave online condolences and to view Sandra's complete obituary visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.