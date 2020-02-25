GLANDORF — Sandra K. Coleson, 71 of Navarre and formerly of Glandorf died at 5:50 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Altercare Country Lawn, Navarre.

She was born September 3, 1948 in Lima to the late Earl and Mary Catherine (Kuhbander) Watkins. On August 9, 1980 she married Vernon Coleson who died September 25, 2002. Survivors include a son, Joseph (Judith) Coleson of Massillon; 3 stepchildren, Julie (Gary) Blair of Troy, Mike Coleson of Ottawa, and Elaine (Dave) Vorhees of Columbus Grove; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters, Mary (Bill) Rogers of Tampa, FL, Pamela (Jerry) Halker of Columbus Grove, and Dianna (Terry) Kuhlman of Lakeview; a brother-in-law, Ron Brown of Miller City; and 2 sisters-in-law, Debbye Watkins of Lima and Debra Watkins of Leipsic. She was preceded in death by a stepson, Randy Coleson; a sister, Helen Brown; and 2 brothers, Delbert and David Watkins.

Sandra retired from Meijer's Deli, Lima. She camped at Lake Cody for over 30 years.

A Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa with Howard Cain officiating. Burial will follow in Harman Cemetery, Gilboa. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to a .

Condolences can be expressed at: www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.