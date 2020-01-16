LIMA — Sandra K. Hawkins, 62, of Lima passed away at 10:10 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020.

She was born in Lima, OH on March 24, 1957 to James J. Sr. & Shirley I. (Hamby) Sr. Heckman who preceded her in death.

Survivors include a son Billy (Sara) Hawkins; 4 sisters Shirley (Bill) Davis, Debra Nicke, Linda Flotte, Nancy (Jon) Roy; 2 brothers Richard and Tom Heckman.

She was preceded in death by a daughter Crystal Hawkins; 4 brothers James Jr., Michael, David, Steven Heckman and a sister Dorothy Duffman.

Sandra loved her family, her job and her cats. She will be dearly missed.

There will be no public visitation or services.

The family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta to handle the arrangements.

